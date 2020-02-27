Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $41.30 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Gemini Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00011345 BTC on exchanges including The Rock Trading, Bibox, HitBTC and DEx.top. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $41.30 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011221 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.26 or 0.02588860 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00217640 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00042836 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00127943 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Token Profile

Gemini Dollar’s launch date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 4,136,560 tokens. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom. Gemini Dollar’s official website is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gemini Dollar Token Trading

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC, The Rock Trading and DEx.top. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

