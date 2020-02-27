General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Rating Increased to Positive at Susquehanna Bancshares

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) was upgraded by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $210.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Argus upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cfra upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $171.55 on Thursday. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $160.21 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

In other General Dynamics news, EVP Mark C. Roualet sold 50,195 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $9,124,447.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,443 shares in the company, valued at $30,801,348.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.