General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Cut by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 45.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,300 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 37,658 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 394.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,092 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 27,991 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,844,000 after buying an additional 3,218,806 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in General Motors by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 27,079 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 11,922 shares in the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in General Motors by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 507,803 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after buying an additional 23,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of GM traded down $0.66 on Thursday, reaching $31.34. 9,420,416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,678,951. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.25. General Motors has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $41.90.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.31.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.