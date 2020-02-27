Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Director Jack T. Taylor Acquires 20,000 Shares

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Director Jack T. Taylor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.38 per share, with a total value of $207,600.00.

NYSE GEL traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.38. 6,062,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,300. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $604.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.19%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 611.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 15,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

