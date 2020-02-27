Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) VP Acquires $106,500.00 in Stock

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) VP Chad Anthony Landry acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $106,500.00.

Shares of GEL traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.32. The stock had a trading volume of 219,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,202,492. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.04. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $24.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Genesis Energy had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $604.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 21.32%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is 611.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $20,480,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,416,522 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $90,450,000 after purchasing an additional 597,390 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 5,496 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,260,000 after acquiring an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Genesis Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

