Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Purchased by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,180 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.06% of Gentex worth $4,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 197,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,729,000 after purchasing an additional 12,282 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,938 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Gentex by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth $3,070,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Gentex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,993 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

GNTX stock opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.46. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.12. Gentex Co. has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

