Genus plc (LON:GNS) to Issue GBX 9.40 Dividend

Genus plc (LON:GNS) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.40 ($0.12) per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON GNS traded down GBX 46 ($0.61) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,158 ($41.54). 157,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,154. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 265.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,145.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,990.74. Genus has a 1-year low of GBX 2,146 ($28.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,358 ($44.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GNS. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($42.09) price objective on shares of Genus in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Genus from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 3,260 ($42.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genus in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 3,272 ($43.04) price objective for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genus in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,177.83 ($41.80).

Genus Company Profile

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

