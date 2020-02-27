GeoCoin (GEO) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One GeoCoin token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. GeoCoin has a total market capitalization of $578,859.00 and $8.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.14 or 0.00701709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010611 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00042686 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00069956 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007433 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin (CRYPTO:GEO) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

