Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.11), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.79 million. Getty Realty had a net margin of 35.19% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Getty Realty updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 1.75-1.80 EPS.

NYSE:GTY traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.51. Getty Realty has a one year low of $28.93 and a one year high of $33.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.25 and its 200-day moving average is $32.30.

GTY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

