Gifto Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.83 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Gifto has a total market cap of $5.83 million and $8.24 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto token can now be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinTiger, Bittrex and Allbit. During the last week, Gifto has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gifto alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $228.43 or 0.02580918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00218703 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00045446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00128878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gifto Token Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 654,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Upbit, CPDAX, Coinnest, Allbit, Cobinhood, OKEx, Binance, Bibox, CoinTiger, Kyber Network, Bithumb, Bittrex, Bancor Network and Kryptono. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.