Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Bank of The West

Bank of The West decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Bank of The West’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 70.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GILD opened at $74.70 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.89 and a 1-year high of $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average of $65.15.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from to in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.58.

In related news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,555.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,432 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

