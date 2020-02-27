Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,193 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,133,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $642,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,424 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,308,000 after buying an additional 686,663 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 162.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 959,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,830,000 after buying an additional 594,316 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,376,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,004,000 after buying an additional 561,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,201,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,085,000 after buying an additional 560,774 shares in the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $388,043.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,342.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,432 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $73.08. The stock had a trading volume of 40,920,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,763,830. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.15. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.89 and a twelve month high of $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $92.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.21.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.96.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

