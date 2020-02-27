Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Equities research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.00% from the company’s current price.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.96.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $74.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.15. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $75.47.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,555.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,802 shares of company stock valued at $3,994,432. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 922.2% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 70.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

