Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.51 million.

Shares of GBT stock traded down $4.06 on Thursday, reaching $61.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,503,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,570. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 14.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $44.17 and a 12-month high of $87.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.62.

In related news, insider Tricia Borga Suvari sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total value of $229,185.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,628.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $44,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,180 shares of company stock worth $9,712,297 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GBT shares. ValuEngine downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

