Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Global Net Lease had a return on equity of 1.91% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $76.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.44 million.

Shares of Global Net Lease stock traded down $1.55 on Thursday, hitting $18.87. 971,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,674. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $17.63 and a one year high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.86 and a beta of 0.71.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GNL shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Global Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Aegis started coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.63.

About Global Net Lease

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

