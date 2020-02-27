Global Water Resources (GWR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources (TSE:GWR) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to post earnings of C$0.03 per share for the quarter.

Global Water Resources stock opened at C$17.16 on Thursday. Global Water Resources has a 52 week low of C$12.43 and a 52 week high of C$19.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.02. The stock has a market cap of $415.36 million and a P/E ratio of 166.60.

Get Global Water Resources alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Global Water Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 277.76%.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Global Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.