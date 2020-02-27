Global Water Resources (GWRS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Global Water Resources to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GWRS stock opened at $12.90 on Thursday. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $309.66 million, a P/E ratio of 107.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.56.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0241 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Global Water Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 193.33%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GWRS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Global Water Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Global Water Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities primarily in metropolitan Phoenix, Arizona. As of December 31, 2018, it served approximately 55,000 people in 21,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

