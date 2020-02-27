GMS (GMS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

GMS (NYSE:GMS) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect GMS to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. GMS had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The business had revenue of $861.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. GMS’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect GMS to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GMS opened at $23.49 on Thursday. GMS has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of GMS from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GMS from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.22.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

