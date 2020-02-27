Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) Short Interest Update

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a growth of 36.2% from the January 30th total of 822,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 238,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 127.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,533,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 857,837 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 192.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,676,146 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,790 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 235,534 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 29,413 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2,751.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 795,039 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 767,158 shares in the last quarter. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

GOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Pareto Securities raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Danske raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Golden Ocean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGL opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $558.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.01. Golden Ocean Group has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $244.67 million for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 5.27%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.