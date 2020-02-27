GoldFund (GFUN) Market Cap Achieves $73,904.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 25% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last seven days, GoldFund has traded down 37.4% against the U.S. dollar. GoldFund has a total market cap of $73,904.00 and approximately $5,647.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldFund token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Coinhub and Dcoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003664 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 26.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded up 95.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GoldFund Token Profile

GFUN is a token. GoldFund's total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens.

GoldFund's official website is www.goldfund.io.

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

