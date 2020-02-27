Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) Short Interest Update

Goldman Sachs BDC Inc (NYSE:GSBD) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 184,500 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the January 30th total of 238,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 135,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBD. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 36.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GSBD traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.00. 408,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,057. The stock has a market cap of $812.44 million, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Goldman Sachs BDC has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $22.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

A number of research firms have commented on GSBD. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

