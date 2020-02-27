Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Duerr (ETR:DUE) a €31.00 Price Target

Duerr (ETR:DUE) has been given a €31.00 ($36.05) target price by Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DUE. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on Duerr and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Duerr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €31.96 ($37.16).

ETR:DUE opened at €27.11 ($31.52) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.45. Duerr has a 1 year low of €20.76 ($24.14) and a 1 year high of €42.26 ($49.14).

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

