Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 5,450,000 shares, a decrease of 17.7% from the January 30th total of 6,620,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

NYSE GS opened at $215.78 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $180.73 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The stock has a market cap of $77.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by ($0.51). Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group will post 24.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.41.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,678,804 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,455,378,000 after buying an additional 418,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,517,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,036,340,000 after buying an additional 65,392 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,310,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,186,000 after buying an additional 74,239 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,660,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $611,692,000 after buying an additional 130,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,292,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,388,000 after buying an additional 239,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

