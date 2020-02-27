Golem Price Down 12.1% Over Last 7 Days (GNT)

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, Golem has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0564 or 0.00000646 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Liqui, Bittrex and Poloniex. Golem has a total market capitalization of $55.25 million and $3.95 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Golem alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011359 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.26 or 0.02580762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00217568 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00044921 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00130294 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Golem

Golem was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Golem is golem.network. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net.

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, ABCC, Mercatox, OKEx, WazirX, Ethfinex, OOOBTC, CoinExchange, Bittrex, DragonEX, GOPAX, BigONE, Tux Exchange, Huobi, Zebpay, Bitbns, Upbit, Gate.io, Cryptopia, Braziliex, Iquant, Livecoin, BitMart, Tidex, Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Binance, Coinbe, BitBay, Poloniex, Bithumb, Liqui, YoBit and Koinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Golem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Golem and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.