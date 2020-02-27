Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Acquires $10,875.00 in Stock

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Director Jason Maceda bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.45 per share, with a total value of $10,875.00.

Jason Maceda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Jason Maceda bought 7,000 shares of Good Times Restaurants stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $10,430.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.44. 36,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,418. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 0.81. Good Times Restaurants Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.86.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $30.81 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Good Times Restaurants Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GTIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Good Times Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research note on Sunday, February 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTIM. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in Good Times Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Good Times Restaurants by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 47,011 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

