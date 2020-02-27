Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Goodrich Petroleum (NASDAQ:GDP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect Goodrich Petroleum to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GDP stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.25. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

