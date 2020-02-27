Goodrich Petroleum (GDP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GDP stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73. Goodrich Petroleum has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $15.24.

Get Goodrich Petroleum alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on GDP shares. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Goodrich Petroleum from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodrich Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Goodrich Petroleum Company Profile

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodrich Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodrich Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.