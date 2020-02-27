Graft (GRFT) Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded down 22% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Graft coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Graft has a market cap of $157,170.00 and approximately $55.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00801130 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003532 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001849 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001959 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0942 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Graft

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.