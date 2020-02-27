Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 12.50 Per Share

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share on Monday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Grafton Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON GFTU traded down GBX 22.50 ($0.30) on Thursday, reaching GBX 874.50 ($11.50). 961,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 524,986. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 919.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 823.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56. Grafton Group has a 12 month low of GBX 643.50 ($8.46) and a 12 month high of GBX 997 ($13.11).

GFTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 1,060 ($13.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grafton Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 895 ($11.77).

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

