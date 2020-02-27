Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.45

Graham Holdings Co (NYSE:GHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 1.45 per share on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

Graham has increased its dividend by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Shares of Graham stock traded up $21.56 on Thursday, hitting $496.50. 1,283 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. Graham has a 52 week low of $474.94 and a 52 week high of $756.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $569.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $637.18.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $9.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.83 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $763.48 million for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 6.88%.

GHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Graham from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Graham from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

