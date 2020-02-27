Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of GTE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,880,177. Gran Tierra Energy has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $2.64.

In other news, Director Brooke N. Wade bought 122,200 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $150,306.00. Also, Director Brooke N. Wade bought 483,800 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $580,560.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GTE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Scotiabank downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.09.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia. As of December 31, 2018, the company had total proved undeveloped reserves of 17.3 million barrels of oil equivalent. Gran Tierra Energy Inc was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

