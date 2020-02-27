Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 10,731 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.77.

Shares of DIS opened at $123.36 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $107.32 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $231.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at $15,040,086.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

