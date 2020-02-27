Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 5,838 Shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 255,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the quarter. AppFolio comprises 1.3% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.75% of AppFolio worth $28,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of APPF. FMR LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the first quarter worth about $4,105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in AppFolio by 24.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 871 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AppFolio by 95.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,298,000 after acquiring an additional 22,105 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AppFolio during the third quarter worth about $1,628,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AppFolio by 1.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.03.

In other AppFolio news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 12,761 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $1,793,686.16. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,693.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 10,112 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.25, for a total transaction of $1,236,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,445,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of APPF stock opened at $123.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.14. AppFolio Inc has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $148.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 127.55 and a beta of 1.15.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

