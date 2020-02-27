Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,480 shares during the period. Novocure makes up about 1.0% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Novocure worth $22,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Novocure by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,179,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,026,360,000 after purchasing an additional 274,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 15.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,218,000 after buying an additional 750,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,668,610 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $140,614,000 after buying an additional 53,102 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novocure by 436.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 817,914 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,163,000 after buying an additional 665,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novocure in the third quarter worth $42,825,000. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVCR. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Novocure from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.14.

Novocure stock opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of -273.97 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.76. Novocure Ltd has a 12 month low of $41.51 and a 12 month high of $98.84.

In other Novocure news, General Counsel Todd Christopher Longsworth sold 8,482 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $688,399.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 75,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,135,777.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 2,915 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total transaction of $286,078.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,524.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 181,874 shares of company stock valued at $16,704,572. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Novocure Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

