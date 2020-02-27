Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 353,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,513 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries accounts for approximately 1.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Chart Industries worth $23,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Chart Industries by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Chart Industries by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period.

NASDAQ GTLS opened at $56.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.53. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.32 and a 52-week high of $95.66. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTLS. TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.10.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

