Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 17,110 Shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,175 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,110 shares during the quarter. Skyline accounts for approximately 1.2% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.47% of Skyline worth $26,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Skyline by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Skyline by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Skyline by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Skyline by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKY. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Skyline in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Skyline from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Skyline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.80.

In other Skyline news, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $537,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,314 shares in the company, valued at $11,518,036.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 10,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $363,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,948.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,453 shares of company stock worth $4,675,664.

NYSEAMERICAN SKY opened at $26.62 on Thursday. Skyline Co. has a 52-week low of $18.39 and a 52-week high of $37.03.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.06 million. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Skyline

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

