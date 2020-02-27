Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 9,070 Shares of Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,070 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.58% of Descartes Systems Group worth $20,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,003,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,020,000 after buying an additional 73,106 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,185,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,103,000 after buying an additional 284,803 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 933.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 775,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,160,000 after purchasing an additional 700,811 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 469,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Descartes Systems Group by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on DSGX. TD Securities upped their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on Descartes Systems Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Descartes Systems Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.09.

Shares of Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $43.17 on Thursday. Descartes Systems Group Inc has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average is $41.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.93 and a beta of 0.69.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $83.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.62 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

