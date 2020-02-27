Granite Investment Partners LLC Cuts Position in Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,094 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.42% of Scholastic worth $18,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHL. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 11.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Scholastic by 9.6% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

SCHL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Scholastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

SCHL stock opened at $31.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 0.85. Scholastic Corp has a twelve month low of $31.38 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.00 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Scholastic Corp will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

