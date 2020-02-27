Granite Investment Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 477,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.68% of Central Pacific Financial worth $14,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2,103.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CPF opened at $26.17 on Thursday. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a one year low of $25.95 and a one year high of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $745.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.77.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 22.59% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

In related news, Director John C. Dean sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total transaction of $197,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,071.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Dean sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.16, for a total transaction of $192,456.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,085.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

