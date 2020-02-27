Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $14.59 Million Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 477,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.93% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $14,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBCF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after buying an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 31.6% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 380,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,633,000 after buying an additional 91,371 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.13.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Thomas E. Rossin sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $50,652.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,005.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.48. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 0.99. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $78.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.32 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 28.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

