Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $16.07 Million Stock Position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,829 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.14% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. worth $16,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.8% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 150,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNR opened at $15.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.85 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49. Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 8.86 and a current ratio of 8.86.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.18). Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 38.88% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 million. On average, research analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MNR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $255,517.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $589,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 18,957 shares of company stock valued at $280,919. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

