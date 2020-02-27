Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $20.19 Million Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $20,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of The West grew its stake in salesforce.com by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 84,947 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after purchasing an additional 17,511 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $768,000. Philadelphia Trust Co. purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $533,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in salesforce.com by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,976 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,650 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CRM opened at $178.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.79 billion, a PE ratio of 894.39, a P/E/G ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $195.72.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 0.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “top pick” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on salesforce.com from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cross Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.03.

In other salesforce.com news, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 6,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,125,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 499,439 shares of company stock valued at $86,047,720. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

