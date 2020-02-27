Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $20.96 Million Stake in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport, Ltd (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 975,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 1.78% of Marten Transport worth $20,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 4.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 20,863 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 515.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 108,645 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 247,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Marten Transport by 134.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 38,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 22,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Marten Transport stock opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.09. Marten Transport, Ltd has a 52-week low of $16.42 and a 52-week high of $23.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.42.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $217.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Marten Transport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

