Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $22.56 Million Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the quarter. Terreno Realty accounts for about 1.1% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.62% of Terreno Realty worth $22,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 23,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Terreno Realty by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Terreno Realty by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Terreno Realty by 1,064.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRNO stock opened at $58.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.73. Terreno Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $62.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 78.26%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRNO shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

