Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $24.83 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,150 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.2% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $24,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157,354 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $235,333,000. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Visa by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,103,920,000 after purchasing an additional 808,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Visa by 14.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,306,099 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,084,712,000 after purchasing an additional 783,989 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,577 shares of company stock valued at $10,283,105. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $187.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.76. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $144.50 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The firm has a market cap of $369.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 22.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Visa from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.62.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.