Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $26.72 Million Holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,483,590 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 43,434 shares during the quarter. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions comprises 1.3% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 1.40% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $26,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.01. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KTOS. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

In other news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $65,459.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 21,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $374,513.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,522 shares of company stock worth $965,301 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

