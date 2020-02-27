Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $32.47 Million Holdings in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,535,224 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,798 shares during the quarter. Knowles comprises 1.5% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 1.68% of Knowles worth $32,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Knowles by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 911,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 907,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $19,187,000 after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Knowles by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 679,861 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Knowles during the third quarter worth approximately $13,134,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management boosted its position in Knowles by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 438,080 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,265,000 after purchasing an additional 52,870 shares during the period. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KN stock opened at $17.02 on Thursday. Knowles Corp has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.05). Knowles had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Knowles Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KN shares. ValuEngine cut Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised Knowles from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.25.

In other news, Director Didier Hirsch bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $48,330.00. Also, Director Ronald Steven Jankov bought 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

