Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $56.18 Million Stock Holdings in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,920,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,617 shares during the period. NeoGenomics makes up about 2.6% of Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 1.84% of NeoGenomics worth $56,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1,204.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 160,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after buying an additional 148,297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,117,000 after buying an additional 71,740 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the fourth quarter worth $732,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 29,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NeoGenomics news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at $270,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.06. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $34.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,002.00 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEO. ValuEngine downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, First Analysis downgraded NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.29.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

