Granite Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286,622 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,944 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 1.37% of Encore Wire worth $16,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 536.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth $1,951,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,445 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,615,000 after acquiring an additional 6,173 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,065,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,154,000 after acquiring an additional 119,286 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

WIRE stock opened at $49.72 on Thursday. Encore Wire Co. has a 52 week low of $49.04 and a 52 week high of $62.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.32). Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $302.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Encore Wire’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Encore Wire Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WIRE shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Sidoti dropped their target price on shares of Encore Wire from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2, metal-clad, and armored cables for use primarily as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

