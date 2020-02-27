Granite Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 1.00% of SJW Group worth $20,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SJW Group by 1,320.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJW. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $69.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.78, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.52. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $59.10 and a 1-year high of $74.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.00%.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $69,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $199,440. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

